7 stocks that could benefit from Trump’s tariff rollback
The tariff rollback is a relief to companies, from restaurant chains to packaged foods makers, that have seen their input prices rise in the past few months.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order late on Friday to roll back tariffs on dozens of imported agricultural goods that aren’t made in large-enough quantities in the United States. That includes beef, coffee, avocados, and coconuts. Some of those products have gotten substantially more expensive for Americans in the past year, with beef prices up 16% and coffee prices up 19%.