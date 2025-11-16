7 stocks that could benefit from Trump’s tariff rollback

Inflation has also been hurting results from Keurig Dr. Pepper, maker of the Keurig coffee pods. It’s one reason the company’s international operating income fell 4% in the latest quarter. Coffee tariffs and inflation were expected to pinch the company’s results in the fourth quarter, too. JM Smucker, which makes coffee as well as jams, has also been dealing with with inflation impacts. In the latest quarter, margins in its retail coffee segment fell by 9 percentage points.