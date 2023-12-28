US-based tech giants have shown a remarkable turnaround in 2023 and logged double-digit growth in their stock values after facing a tumultuous journey the year before. According to data released by Stocklytics.com, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have collectively added a significant $3.9 trillion to their stock value in 2023 - recoding the highest figure in the market’s history.

Meta has emerged as the top performer in 2023 with the highest growth in its market value. The tech giants have dominated the stock performance in US markets this year. Several factors such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), improving US economy and slowing inflation have contributed to the rally picked up by tech stocks in 2023.

How US tech giants record biggest annual growth in history

The Nasdaq jumped 32 per cent in the first six months of the year, driven by Apple’s rally and chip major Nvidia’s boom, marking its best first half in the past 40 years. However, the tech stock’s price rally has continued ever since, helping the largest players in the market to add trillions of dollars to their stock values.

According to YCharts data released by Stocklytics.com, the combined stock value of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, the world’s five largest tech companies, amounted to $6.17 trillion in December last year. Since then, this figure has surged by 62 per cent or $3.9 trillion and hit more than $10 trillion. This represents the biggest annual increase so far.

In 2019, their combined stock value grew by $1.73 trillion. In 2020 and 2021, when the tech market boomed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market’s largest players increased their stock value by $2.6 trillion.

However, the entire growth was lost in 2022, when their stock prices plunged, leading to a $3.9 trillion combined loss. Still, the record stock price growth in 2023 has helped the five tech giants to cover all the losses from last year.

The e-commerce giant Amazon has witnessed the second-largest increase of 84 per cent, driving its market cap to over $ 1.5 trillion, the figure last seen in mid-2022. Microsoft’s and Alphabet’s market caps jumped by 55 per cent year-over-year, helping the two companies add more than $1.6 trillion in value. Apple stocks have jumped 45 per cent since last December, surpassing $3 trillion in market cap.

Nvidia Corp also led the global rally picked up by new-age tech stocks in 2023, rising as high as over 196 per cent in the first six months after AI took center-stage this year. AI opened up a Pandora's Box of possibilities for new age tech stocks, with Nvidia riding the wave furthest till July 2023.

Nvidia has witnessed an uptrend with its share price tripling till July, especially after the company breached $1 trillion in market capitalization, making it the first US chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club. The chip manufacturer stunned investors by reporting a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion in May 2023, both exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Meta emerges best performer in 2023; here's how

The YCharts data also revealed that Meta was the best performer in the tech giants group this year. After losing two-thirds of its stock value in 2022, Meta’s market cap has surged by 188 per cent year-over-year, the biggest increase among the five tech majors In December 2022, Meta’s stock value was $315.5 billion, which is now more than $908 billion.

Meta shares are up over 179 per cent for the year, on pace for their best year ever, topping the 105 per cent jump in 2013, which was the year after Facebook’s IPO. The stock now just 10 per cent below its record reached in September 2021, near the peak of the tech growth.

Meta’s turnaround in 2023 comes in line with Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration earlier this year that 2023 would be the company’s ‘year of efficiency’ following the stock’s 64 per cent decline in 2022. Meta recorded three straight quarters of declining sales in 2022, but growth returned in 2023. For the third quarter, Meta recorded expansion of 23 per cent, its sharpest increase in two years, according to corporate filings.

