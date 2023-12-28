US tech giants add $3.9 trillion to stock values in 2023; Meta emerges best performer with 188% Mcap growth
Several factors such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), improving US economy and slowing inflation have contributed to the rally picked up by tech stocks in 2023.
US-based tech giants have shown a remarkable turnaround in 2023 and logged double-digit growth in their stock values after facing a tumultuous journey the year before. According to data released by Stocklytics.com, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have collectively added a significant $3.9 trillion to their stock value in 2023 - recoding the highest figure in the market’s history.
