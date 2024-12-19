Helios Capital founder Samir Arora claims that US technology stocks such as Google, Nvidia, and others are not deeply overvalued for Indian investors like him. Arora took to the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to list the PE of the major US tech stocks. Arora said, “Indian investors like myself would not think these are deeply overvalued." The list of the US tech giants given by the market expert is as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PE of Google 22

Meta 24 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia 33

Netflix 39

Amazon 37 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft 33.

Arora responded to a post by Sandip Sabharwal, a SEBI-registered research analyst who claimed that US technology stocks are deeply overvalued and the only major risk to the global equity rally. According to Sabharwal, the US Federal Reserve did not say they were going to increase interest rates. They only said that they would reduce rates slower than expected earlier.