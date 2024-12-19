Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ‘US tech stocks not overvalued for Indian investors like me’: Helios Capital’s Samir Arora after US Fed verdict

‘US tech stocks not overvalued for Indian investors like me’: Helios Capital’s Samir Arora after US Fed verdict

Nikita Prasad

  • Arora responded to a post by Sandip Sabharwal, a SEBI-registered research analyst who claimed that US technology stocks are deeply overvalued and the only major risk to the global equity rally

Samir Arora, founder and fund manager of Helios Capital Management

Helios Capital founder Samir Arora claims that US technology stocks such as Google, Nvidia, and others are not deeply overvalued for Indian investors like him. Arora took to the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to list the PE of the major US tech stocks. Arora said, “Indian investors like myself would not think these are deeply overvalued." The list of the US tech giants given by the market expert is as follows:

PE of Google 22

Meta 24

Nvidia 33

Netflix 39

Amazon 37

Microsoft 33.

Arora responded to a post by Sandip Sabharwal, a SEBI-registered research analyst who claimed that US technology stocks are deeply overvalued and the only major risk to the global equity rally. According to Sabharwal, the US Federal Reserve did not say they were going to increase interest rates. They only said that they would reduce rates slower than expected earlier.

“That is not necessarily negative, as it will prevent any major commodity spike, which can lead to higher inflation. Markets will find their feet sooner than later," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.