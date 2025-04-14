Here’s savvy advice on what to do with tech stocks now
SummaryStocks have made some wild swings as Wall Street tries to parse through tariff policy changes and economic news.
Hold on tight and avoid China-dependent stocks: That is just some of the advice investment professionals gave when Barron’s asked how tech investors can navigate current market uncertainty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more