Here’s savvy advice on what to do with tech stocks now

When it comes to tech specifically, there are a lot of different factors that can impact where the stocks go from here and how defensive they may be. Some companies have heavier exposure to China, specifically when it comes to importing goods. This includes iPhone maker Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon.com. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, smartphones and other technology goods will be exempt from some tariffs. Some tariffs will remain, and the prices of those goods could skyrocket if more tariffs come into play, which may hit consumer demand.