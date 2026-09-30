US trading platform Robinhood introduces round-the-clock trading, allows weekend transactions: A look at top features

US-based trading platform Robinhood said Tuesday (local time) that it will enable users to trade select US stocks around the clock on weekends, as it seeks to adapt to the industry's shift towards 24-hour trading.
The latest move by the online brokerage reflects a broader transformation in financial markets that could open US equities to more international investors while giving traders greater flexibility over when they buy and sell.
US stock markets have traditionally been open from 9:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays. However, Nasdaq Inc., the New York Stock Exchange and 24X National Exchange are planning to introduce longer sessions of up to 23 hours a day, five days a week, in the coming months. Nasdaq, for instance, plans to add a trading window from 9 pm to 4 am.
Speaking to Reuters, Abhishek Fatehpuria, vice president of product management, said, "Our focus this year is making Robinhood the best place for active traders by giving them the tools that are typically reserved for hedge funds, quants and a lot of big active trading firms."
While the trading platform has allowed round-the-clock trading during weekdays since 2023, this is the first time it is allowing weekend trading. Ten months after launching the round-the-clock weekday trading feature, the company noted that roughly 25 per cent of its total daily trading volume on busy days came from trading outside traditional hours.
At a roundtable earlier this month, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said, "When the world reacts in real time to breaking news, waiting to adjust a position or rebalance a hedge until the clock strikes 9:30 on Monday morning may beget missed opportunities or additional risk, especially these days."
2. The online brokerage will let users place bets on specific company earnings figures through a partnership with derivatives exchange Cboe.
3. Eligible US customers will be able to trade perpetual futures through the app. Unlike traditional futures, perpetual futures do not have an expiration date.
4. Robinhood users will be able to build artificial intelligence (AI) agents within the app to execute trades on their behalf.
5. The company's social platform, which resembles Reddit's popular WallStreetBets community, will be rolled out to all eligible US customers following its beta launch earlier this year.
According to the report, Robinhood users will be able to use its prediction markets hub to bet on whether a company beats its earnings expectations or reaches a specified revenue target.
Platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi have also been developing similar contracts, giving traders ways to speculate on corporate earnings beyond movements in stock prices.
(With agency inputs)