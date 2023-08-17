Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  US treasury yields widen as Fed minutes raise rate hike worries

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The yield on the 10-year treasury surges at 4.29% from 4.27% on Wednesday

REUTERS

The US treasury yields widened further on Thursday as the Federal Reserve minutes have increased expectations of another possible rate hike.

The yield on the 10-year treasury surged at 4.29% from 4.27% late Wednesday.

On Wall Street, the bond market is drawing money out of stocks as rising interest rates increase the yield, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed staff no longer projects a recession this year but sees an economic slowdown with risks to growth tilted to the downside and risks to inflation tilted to the upside.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 07:50 PM IST
