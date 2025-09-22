The development surprise may also ruin the American dream for Indian students who have secured pre-placement offers in the US, who may find prospective employers unwilling to foot the new costs. PPOs are a key hiring tool for companies, allowing them to secure their top interns as full-time employees before the official campus placement season begins. Besides the latest Trump order, a US bill which seeks to shrink optional practical training, raise salary minimums for work visas, and sharply limit the ability of US employers and universities to secure foreign STEM talent have darkened the mood.