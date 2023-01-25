US wants to follow India, in stock market settlement cycle2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:28 PM IST
- Indian stocks are set to move to a faster settlement cycle in a switch to the T+1 system
Indian stocks are set to move to a faster settlement cycle in a switch to the T+1 system. Starting from Friday, January 27, Indian stocks will be settled on a ‘trade-plus-one-day’ timeline versus the earlier two-day (T+2) process. T+1 means that market trade-related settlements will need to be cleared within one day of the actual transactions taking place.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×