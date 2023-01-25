US wants to follow India, in stock market settlement cycle

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year voted to propose rule changes to reduce risks in the clearance and settlement of securities, including by shortening the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions in securities from two business days after the trade date (T+2) to one business day after the trade date (T+1). The proposed changes are designed to reduce the credit, market, and liquidity risks in securities transactions faced by market participants and U.S. investors, the regulatory body said in a paper.