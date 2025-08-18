US yields tick up as traders stick with bets on September rate cut

(Updates with latest market movements throughout, adds background and commentary on latest economic data, upcoming earnings, Trump-Zelenskiy meeting in paragraphs 2, 7, 8, 10 & 13)

Advertisement

*

US yields inch up after homebuilder sentiment data

*

US 2/10 yield curve hits steepest level since mid-July

*

Markets focus on Jackson Hole central bank meeting

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked up slightly on Monday as investors held onto bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next month despite data last week showing stronger-than-expected producer price inflation in July.

Yields inched higher after dipping earlier, following the National Association of Home Builders' release of August data showing U.S. homebuilder sentiment dropped to its lowest level since late 2022.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was up 1.5 basis points from Friday's close to 4.343%. The two-year Treasury's yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, inched up 1.4 bps from Friday's close and was last at 3.773%. U.S. two-year yields leaped last Thursday following the release of the producer inflation report, but have since fallen on renewed rate-cut expectations.

Advertisement

Traders see an 84.2% chance of a 25-basis-point cut to the U.S. central bank's policy rate at its September 16-17 meeting, according to Fed funds futures. The Fed's policy rate has been in the 4.25%-4.50% range since December. The most closely-watched event this week will be the Fed's annual Jackson Hole central banking symposium in Wyoming. Some market participants anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take a hawkish tone in his keynote speech on Friday.

Rates are likely rangebound over the next few trading sessions, said Lawrence Gillum, chief fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

"That said, ongoing concerns about the U.S. fiscal situation and elevated Treasury issuance tend to be the primary catalyst for marginally higher yields absent economic data," Gillum added.

Advertisement

The closely watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, considered a gauge of growth expectations, reached its steepest since mid-July at 57.8 basis points, versus 56 bps late Friday. Investors have their eyes this week on a slew of earnings releases from major U.S. retailers - including Home Depot, Target, and Walmart - for any dents in resilient consumer spending.

"My general view of the economy is that it is slowing in a lot of places and job losses will grow ahead of year-end," Tom di Galoma, managing director of rates and trading at Mischler Financial in Park City, Utah, said in a note.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to hold two auctions on Monday, including an $82-billion auction of 13-week bills and a $73-billion auction of 26-week bills. The market will closely watch Monday's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which follows Trump's Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Paul Simao, Rod Nickel)