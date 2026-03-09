USD vs INR: Indian Rupee hits record low of 92.33 against US dollar amid rising crude oil prices

The Indian Rupee touched record low of 92.33 on Monday, March 9, as a sharp rise in global oil prices fueled by the escalating Middle East conflict heightened worries about India's external balances. The rupee opened 0.50% lower, or 46 paise down, at 92.1975 per US dollar. The rupee ended at 91.74 on Friday, March 6.

The drop of over 50 paise from the close on Friday (March 6) represents one of the steepest single-day declines in recent months, underscoring the increasing pressure on the rupee.

Reports indicated that traders believe the Reserve Bank of India likely intervened in the foreign exchange market earlier in the session to mitigate volatility. Market participants suggest that the central bank was probably selling dollars before the domestic spot market opened, which allowed the rupee to temporarily rebound from approximately 92.30 to 92.20 before the official opening.

Rising crude oil prices weighs on Rupee Brent crude prices surged over 25% to about $117 a barrel, continuing last week's nearly 28% increase that was sparked by the onset of the Iran war.

The approximately 50% rise in oil prices has been fueled by the intensifying US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has led some major producers in the Middle East to reduce supplies and raised concerns about a sustained disruption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rising crude oil prices present a major concern for India, a significant oil importer, as they lead to increased import expenses, potentially widen the current account deficit, and put additional strain on the rupee.

Iran announced on Monday the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the successor to his father, Ali Khamenei, as the supreme leader, indicating that hardliners continue to maintain a strong influence in Tehran amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, which heightens the chances of a lengthy war.