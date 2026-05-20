USD vs INR: Rupee slips 33 paise to open at fresh low of 96.86 against US dollar

USD vs INR: The Indian rupee slipped to a record low against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and a spike in global bond yields amid concerns over stalled US-Iran peace talks.
The local currency opened 33 paise lower at 96.86 a dollar against its previous close of 96.53 level. The rupee eclipsed its previous all-time low of 96.6150 hit in the previous session. The currency is down 6% since the Iran war began in late February.
The domestic currency weakened further to 96.96 against the U.S. dollar as stalled US-Iran peace negotiations kept crude oil prices elevated, intensifying concerns over a fresh global inflation surge. Rising inflation fears have pushed global bond yields to multi-year highs, hurting risk appetite across equity markets.
Persistently high energy prices, coupled with weak foreign capital flows and rising global yields, have further strained India’s external position, raising concerns over a widening balance of payments deficit in the current financial year.
Meanwhile, the Indian stock market opened lower amid persistent concerns over high crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.
The Sensex opened 394.36 points, or 0.52%, lower at 74,806.49, while the Nifty 50 declined 160.75 points, or 0.68%, to open at 23,457.25.
(more to come)