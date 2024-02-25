Use corrections to add quality stocks, follow a stock-specific approach, says Jaideep Hansraj of Kotak Securities
Investors should continue SIPs as timing the market is challenging. The market is experiencing shallow corrections with high valuations. A bottom-up approach is recommended for stock selection.
Jaideep Hansraj, CEO of Kotak Securities says investors should continue investing through SIP as timing the market is a challenging task. In an interview with Mint, he says investors need to be stock-specific or bottom-up, as the top-down approach may fail. Edited excerpts:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started