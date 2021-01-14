Use dips in stock market to add quality names to your portfolio, say analysts

In a volatile trading session, the benchmark indices swung both ways before ending the session on a flat note on Wednesday. The Nifty index opened with healthy gains but profit-taking at higher levels gradually dragged the indices lower. However, healthy buying in banking stocks in the last hour helped the indices to pare all the intraday losses. Consequently, the Nifty index ended flat at 14,555 levels. Analysts expect stock markets to remain volatile in the near future on account of earnings announcement.