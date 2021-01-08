Use rally to get rid of poor quality stocks: Geojit's chief strategist

Indian stock markets hit a fresh high today with Nifty rising to 14,300 levels while Sensex was up 500 points in afternoon trade. The gains were led by IT stocks with IT major Tata Consultancy Services reporting its results later in the day.

Some analysts are urging for caution, warning against the rally in "low-grade stocks".

"Formal certification of Biden presidency and Trump promising smooth transition of power have further pushed US markets higher. Even though this might embolden our bulls too, there are some areas of concern. Low-grade stocks are touching record highs. Irrational retail investor enthusiasm for 'cats & dogs' is an indication for caution. This is not the time for exuberance. Investors can use the present excessive optimism to sell poor quality stocks in the portfolio," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, says Nifty has support at 3900-13950 zone.

"If we can consistently trade above 14,250 price point we should target 14350-14400 as the next target. The market has a good support at the 13900-13950 zone," he says.

TCS and Infosys were up 2.5% while Wipro, up 5%, was the biggest gainer among Nifty stocks.

Separately, India's Central Statistics Office estimated on Thursday that the economy would contract 7.7% in the current financial year, broadly in line with forecasts of private economists and the central bank.

Among other sectors, the Nifty Bank Index climbed 0.67%, with HDFC Bank among the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

Broader Asian markets scaled fresh highs after Wall Street hit record levels overnight, as investors bet on an economic recovery later in the year.













