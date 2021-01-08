Use rally to get rid of poor quality stocks: Geojit's chief strategist

"Formal certification of Biden presidency and Trump promising smooth transition of power have further pushed US markets higher. Even though this might embolden our bulls too, there are some areas of concern. Low-grade stocks are touching record highs. Irrational retail investor enthusiasm for 'cats & dogs' is an indication for caution. This is not the time for exuberance. Investors can use the present excessive optimism to sell poor quality stocks in the portfolio," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.