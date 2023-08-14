While fundamentals deal with 'what to buy', technicals deal with the 'when to buy' aspect of the investment. In an interview with Mint, Foram Chheda , CMT, and Founder of ChartAnalytics.co.in , explains how fundamental and technical analysis complements each other.

Edited excerpts:

There is a perception that technical analysis is for traders and not for investors. Please explain to us what technical analysis means and how it is suitable for even long-term investors.

Technical Analysis, if put in simple words, involves studying historical price and volume patterns to predict future market movements.

It is applied to all those asset classes that have historical prices and price/volume data and therefore technical analysis finds its applicability across all asset classes such as stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, etc.

This method aids investors in making informed decisions, enhancing their ability to identify favourable entry levels and reduce potential risks. It is a myth that technical analysis is useful only to traders and not to investors. In fact, it serves as a critically important tool for long-term investors as well.

The technical analysis of the higher timeframe charts like weekly and monthly charts are extremely useful in identifying the beginning or reversal of major long-lasting trends; they are extremely helpful in finding optimal entry and exit points for long-term stocks and are one of the key contributors when it comes to generating alpha on the long-term investments.

Different analysts focus on different indicators to choose stocks for investments. What are the key points that you observe when you analyse a stock?

Being a classical technical analysis, my primary reliance remains that of pattern and trend analysis using different indicators and oscillators. I follow a top-down approach to analysis extensively using Relative Rotation Graphs (RRG).

For example, while selecting stocks, I would examine different sector indices with the broader Nifty 500 index, and find the sectors that are relatively stronger than others.

Having done this, the next step would be to find the stocks within these short-listed sectors that have strong Relative Strength.

The reason for putting Relative Strength to the core of my analysis is that it lends resilience to your portfolio.

In good times, the portfolio will do better than the benchmark index; during troubled times, strong Relative Strength would lend resilience to your portfolio.

The other important tool that I use is RSI (Relative Strength Index). I use it to measure the internal strength of the price action of the security.

I also use it to spot divergences; positive or negative; to identify potential tops and bottoms and optimize entries and exits.

Would you say relying only on technical charts is enough for an investor? What are the limitations of technical charts?

It is often said that a hardcore technical analysis will not need to read the name of the company on the top of the chart!

However, there is a more realistic approach to this. First, it is important to know the exact difference between the two disciplines.

While fundamentals deal with “what to buy", technicals deal with the “when to buy" aspect of the investment.

Often, a fundamentally excellent stock, if purchased near a potential top after a great up move, can either lead to sub-optimal or negative returns.

While it is definitely possible to rely solely on technical charts, it is advisable to know the basic fundamental information of the company like what product it makes and where it sells.

In fact, if the concepts and principles of technical analysis are applied to identify primary trends and trend reversals, and in optimising entry and exits on fundamentally screened companies, it adds a lot of value to the investment activities.

Remember, fundamental analysis and technical analysis do not compete with each other; they complement each other.

Do technical charts take into account the macro environment and quarterly earnings of a company?

One of the tenets of technical analysis is, “price discounts everything". This means that a “price" at any given moment is expected to encapsulate all such information like the macroeconomic environment, quarterly earnings, and other fundamental information that is publicly available.

The above is reflected in the actions of the market participants that develop into a structure on the technical chart. As market technicians, we are trained to identify the psychology of the market participants behind their every action.

For example, if there is a favourable macroeconomic environment and something fundamentally good is developing for a company, as a technician, you will be able to spot these developments on the price charts by spotting accumulation, certain patterns, the early divergence of the oscillators, etc., and this will help optimise the anticipation of a future trajectory of the stock price.

What are some critical factors that one should not miss while analysing stocks?

When analysing stocks, key factors should not be overlooked. Firstly, grasp the underlying and sectoral trends—aligning the stock's trajectory with the sector's movement or identifying divergence is pivotal. Secondly, focus on volume and relative strength, the bedrock of price action. Synchronicity between relative strength, price, and volume aids in shortlisting stocks and optimizing entry levels, all while maintaining a balanced risk-reward ratio.

These critical elements provide a well-rounded understanding of a stock's potential and risk, ensuring a more informed decision-making process in the dynamic realm of stock analysis.

Would you like to suggest some good books to learn technical analysis?

For anyone who is getting introduced to the discipline of technical analysis, I would recommend two books:

(1). Technical Analysis of Stock Trends by Robert D. Edwards, John Magee, and W.H.C. Bassetti.

(2). Technical Analysis- The Complete Resource For Financial Market Technicians - Kirkpatrick, Charles D and Dahlquist, Julie R.

These books will go a long way in laying a strong foundation for learning this discipline.

Going further from here for some advanced learning, I recommend including "Step by Step Trading" by Alexander Elder, offering a practical approach, "Intermarket Analysis" by John Murphy, delving into cross-market correlations; and "Technical Analysis: Power Tools for Active Investors" by Gerald Appel, providing comprehensive insights on various advanced aspects critical to successful investing.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.