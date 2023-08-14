Use technical analysis to spot trends; don't overlook these key factors while analysing stocks: Foram Chheda5 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Technical analysis involves studying historical price and volume patterns to predict future market movements. Key factors to consider when analyzing stocks include underlying and sectoral trends, volume, and relative strength.
While fundamentals deal with 'what to buy', technicals deal with the 'when to buy' aspect of the investment. In an interview with Mint, Foram Chheda, CMT, and Founder of ChartAnalytics.co.in, explains how fundamental and technical analysis complements each other.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started