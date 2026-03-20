Nifty-gold ratio jumps! What does it signal amid softening oil, US dollar rates

Nifty 50-gold ratio: After hitting below 1.50 last week, the Nifty 50-gold ratio witnessed improvement and came close to 1.60. This could become possible after a rally of around 250 points in the Nifty 50 index and a dip in the gold prices from around ₹1,55,000 per 10 gm to around ₹1,47,000 per 10 gm this week.
According to market experts, both gold and equities are moving in step these days, as both assets are tracking the US dollar and oil prices. They maintained that rising US dollar rates have capped the gold price rally despite the uncertainty caused by the US-Iran war. Similarly, equities came under selling pressure as oil prices surged after the Strait of Hormuz closure, renewing inflation fears and fueling buzz about weak quarterly results from companies.
Explaining the Nifty-gold ratio, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said that the pivot point for the Nifty-gold ratio is 2.50. If the Nifty-gold ratio is below 2.50, then generally people buy equities. Similarly, when the Nifty-gold ratio is above 2.50, one buys gold. However, one must remember that the Nifty-gold ratio technique is useful when fundamentals are unclear. The Nifty-gold ratio should not be used as a thumb rule.
“From the fundamental perspective, gold prices crashed from around ₹1,55,000 per 10 gm to around ₹1,47,000 per 10 gm after the sudden rise in the oil and US dollar rates. However, we saw the oil and US dollar rates retracing once there were efforts from the US President to open the Strait of Hormuz,” said Amit Goel of PACE 360.
Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that gold prices are expected to gain faster than equities in the short to medium term, as the impact of the US-Iran war is expected to persist for a longer period, even after the war ends. Supply of oil may remain affected, as oil-producing countries will face challenges in rebuilding oil infrastructure. So, uncertainty around the global economy is expected to last even after the end of the US-Iran war.
“The market is expecting a series of weak quarterly earnings seasons after the US-Iran war, as this geopolitical tension has renewed fear of inflation and economic slowdown. So, equities are expected to remain under pressure,” said Anuj Gupta.
On whether one should buy gold despite the Nifty-gold ratio being at 1.60, both experts said that buying gold in the current market scenario is advisable as oil and US dollar rates are expected to fall further, while the tension caused by the US-Iran war is expected to soften.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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