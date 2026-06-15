US-Iran peace deal: Major Indian stocks to benefit from easing tensions in the Middle East

US-Iran peace deal: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened sharply higher on Monday, 15 June, tracking a broad rally across global markets after the United States and Iran agreed on a framework aimed at ending their conflict in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,197.32 points, or 1.59%, at the opening bell to 76,725.27. The Nifty 50 also began the session on a strong note, rising 361.95 points, or 1.53%, to 23,984.85.

Major Indian stocks like L&T and KEC International witnessed a significant rally amid the bull market, as the listed companies have significant exposure to the West Asia region and have witnessed volatility over the last four months since the Iran war started.

“The emerging US–Iran peace agreement and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could become a significant long-term positive for the Indian economy and equity markets. Recent market reactions already indicate investors are positioning for this outcome, with oil-sensitive sectors outperforming following the announcement of the deal,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Here's a list of stocks that are likely to gain from the US-Iran peace deal Larsen & Toubro L&T share price gained over 3.33% to ₹4,184 apiece on the NSE in Monday's trading session.

India’s largest infrastructure company derives 37% of its order book from West Asia, while the region contributed 33% of its order inflows during the first nine months of FY26.

KEC International KEC International share price also jumped over 3% to ₹520 per share after the US-Iran peace deal announcement.

The company derived 20% of its order book and 28% of its order inflows from the region during the first nine months of FY26. Despite project execution challenges in West Asia and labour shortages in India, the firm remains confident of achieving 10–15% revenue growth in FY27.

Adani Ports Adani Ports share price also witnessed a marginal rise amid a bullish trend on Dalal Street. The stock surged 0.71% to ₹1,825 per share on the NSE.

The stock remained in focus due to its international presence, including its operation of the Port of Haifa in Israel, which strengthens its strategic footprint across key maritime trade corridors and could position it to benefit from shifts in regional cargo flows.

LT Foods, KRBL Rice exporters traded mixed. LT Foods share price traded in the red while KRBL share price rose over 2.41% to ₹375.60 apiece on 15 June.

LT Foods, known for its Daawat rice brand, generated 9% of its FY25 revenue from exports to the Middle East. Meanwhile, KRBL derived approximately 61% of its basmati rice export revenue from the West Asia and GCC markets.

The Middle East remains a crucial destination for both basmati and non-basmati rice exports. According to data from the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, as quoted by CNBC TV18, India exported basmati rice worth ₹4,049 crore to Iran between April and November 2025, while exports to Saudi Arabia were significantly higher at ₹5,217 crore during the same period.

OMC stocks Shares of oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) jumped up to 4% after crude oil prices crashed over 5% on a US-Iran peace deal on Monday.

HPCL share price gained the most by soaring over 3.84% to ₹403.85 per share. BPCL and IOC shares also rallied 2.56% and 3.09%, respectively.

A fall in crude oil prices generally works in favour of oil marketing companies, as it reduces their input costs. These firms purchase crude oil, refine it into petroleum products, and sell the finished fuels. Because retail fuel prices do not always adjust immediately in line with changes in crude prices, a sharp increase in crude costs can pressure profitability by squeezing refining and marketing margins.

IndiGo Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) climbed 4% after crude oil prices dropped nearly 5%, and amid hopes of reopening of airways shut in the wake of the conflict.

The recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had disrupted several flight routes and driven jet fuel prices sharply higher. As a result, airlines worldwide, including IndiGo, implemented a range of short-term measures to safeguard operational sustainability and manage rising costs.

During its earnings call on May 29, IndiGo was quoted by Business Today as saying that rising fuel prices over the preceding three months have significantly affected their operating economics across markets.

Other sector stocks According to Srivastava, sectors linked to consumption, transportation, manufacturing, infrastructure and financial services are expected to emerge as the primary long-term winners if the US-Iran deal results in sustained lower crude oil prices and greater geopolitical stability.