US-Iran war buzz: How may the Indian stock market, gold, and silver rates react as Israel attacks Iran?

US-Iran war buzz: Following a 12-day air war in June 2025, Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, and a United States (US) attack is underway, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's nuclear dispute with the West.

According to Reuters, the U.S. military initiated a series of strikes against targets in Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The scope of the air and sea operations was not immediately clear. Iran was preparing a crushing retaliation, an Iranian official told Reuters. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

This fallout in the Middle East is expected to escalate geopolitical tensions and uncertainty among investors, and various assets, especially equities, gold, and silver, are expected to react when trading resumes on Monday.

US-Iran war: How may the Indian stock market react? According to stock market experts, the escalation in the US-Iran war buzz would have a negative impact on the global markets, including India's Dalal Street. However, they maintained that the Indian stock market has already witnessed strong selling on the Friday session, and hence, selling on Monday may not be deep. They expected weak trends in the Indian stock market instead of sharp selling or a big gap-down opening.

On how the Indian stock market may open on Monday after the escalation in the US-Iran war buzz, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, “The reports of Israel's air strikes in Iran and the US planning for further escalation in this are expected to boost bears' sentiment. I am expecting weak trends on Dalal Street on Monday.”

Avinash Gorakshkar said there may not be a big gap-down opening, as the Indian stock market has already witnessed sharp selling on Friday. He expected sideways-to-negative trends as markets would wait for the next trigger, especially an announcement about the next round of US-Iran talks.

Outlook for Nifty 50 today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is weak as the Nifty 50 index has closed below the 200-day EMA. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index has formed its fourth consecutive red candle and closed below the 200-day EMA, indicating a weakening medium-term trend and a shift in the overall market structure toward bearishness.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “From a technical perspective, immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 index is seen in the 25,300–25,350 zone, while a strong support base is positioned around 25,000–25,050."

Israel attacks Iran: How will gold and silver rates react? Asked about the kind of opening gold and silver prices may have on Monday after the escalation in US-Iran tension, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The escalation in the US-Iran war buzz is expected to fuel uncertainty, and investors are expected to look at gold and silver as a safe-haven asset. We expect a gap-up opening for precious metals.”

Anuj Gupta said the COMEX gold rate today is facing a hurdle at $5,300/oz. Breaking above this resistance, gold rates in India may touch ₹1,68,000 to ₹1,70,000 per 10 gm.

Silver price may hit $100/oz The COMEX silver rate finished above $93/oz on Friday, and the precious metal is facing a hurdle at the $95/oz level, said Anuj Gupta. He said COMEX gold prices may regain the $100/oz mark if it breaks and sustains above the $95/oz resistance.

“If the COMEX silver rate breaks and sustains above $95/oz, we can expect the spot silver price to regain $100 per ounce mark, and the silver rate in India may touch ₹3,00,000 per kg,” Anuj Gupta concluded.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

