US-Iran war: Ceasefire negotiation fails; what does it mean for gold, oil, silver and Indian stock market?

US-Iran war: The failure of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran over the weekend to reach upon an agreement is expected to weigh on crude oil prices, safe-haven assets like gold and silver, as well as the Indian stock market, according to market experts.

Both countries failed to secure an agreement during negotiations in Pakistan, following the ceasefire announcement. JD Vance said the US delegation would return home without a deal after Iran declined to assure that it would not pursue nuclear weapons.

Delegations from both the United States and Iran were in Islamabad on Saturday, April 11, to participate in the peace talks.

Before leaving for the US, Vance said, “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that this is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it.”

US-Iran war ceasefire talks' impact on the Indian stock market According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the market is likely to open cautiously flat to mildly negative on Monday, with cues from oil prices and any overnight headlines on the Strait of Hormuz tensions driving early trade.

Srivastava believes that the US-Iran peace talks and ceasefire extension have brought short-term relief to the Indian stock market, but the recovery remains fragile and headline-driven.

She further explained that Indian markets remain “hostage to headlines” and relief rallies tend to reverse on fresh geopolitical stress.

“For losses to be pared sustainably, more triggers are required beyond just a ceasefire extension: a complete cessation of hostilities, full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to remove the oil risk premium, and crude stabilising in the $75-$85 range. Until then, volatility will persist, the rupee will stay vulnerable, and FII flows will remain cautious. In short, the peace talks provide breathing room and upside for rate-sensitive and consumption stocks, but a durable deal is needed before markets can move beyond reactive, short-lived rallies,” she added.

US-Iran war talks impact on crude oil, gold and silver Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, said that the crude oil prices are likely to witness a sharp gap-up opening on Monday, as the risk premium in energy markets is likely to rise.

This week, energy markets have undergone a notable correction, with crude oil prices falling significantly as easing geopolitical tensions alleviated near-term supply disruption concerns.

Meanwhile, the market expert anticipated that precious metals gold and silver would open on a flat note tomorrow, unless there is a meaningful escalation in geopolitical tensions, which could trigger a gap-down opening.

Gupta further said that gold and silver may witness some profit booking or a near-term correction, driven by expectations of monetary tightening from central banks amid persistent inflationary pressures.

“That said, recent weak US macroeconomic indicators—including softer unemployment trends, moderating CPI, and slowing GDP growth—point toward an economic slowdown. This could limit the downside in bullion, providing an underlying support base,” Gupta said.

On the technical outlook, he added that gold is expected to trade in the range of $4,650 to $4,800, while silver may move within the $72 to $78 band.