US-Iran war: How will crude oil price at $200/barrel impact Nifty 50, gold, silver?

Crude oil price: As the conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran escalates from targeted strikes to a broader confrontation in the Gulf, fears of a major disruption to global oil supplies have also risen. For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, ‘$200 oil’ has shifted from fringe speculation to boardroom conversations from New York to New Delhi.

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In the US-Iran war, the worry centres on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage handling almost a fifth of global oil shipments. Any extended disruption could spark a severe supply shock and push prices sharply higher. For India, one of the world’s top oil importers, the risks are particularly acute.

A sharp surge in crude oil prices to $200 per barrel could have far-reaching consequences across asset classes, from equities to precious metals. Such a spike would not only intensify inflationary pressures globally but also reshape investor sentiment, central bank actions, and capital flows. Analysts believe that while commodities like gold and silver could see strong upside amid rising uncertainty, equity markets—especially in oil-importing economies like India—may face significant stress.

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India imports nearly 90% of its crude requirements, with a large share from the Middle East, leaving the country highly exposed to supply shocks. Strategic reserves, including refinery inventories, cover roughly 70-75 days of consumption, offering little cushion if disruptions persist. A sustained rise in oil prices would ripple through the economy.

Can crude oil really hit $200/barrel? As tensions escalated, US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, the terminal handling most of Iran’s oil exports. While Washington says key oil infrastructure is largely intact, the move has stoked supply disruption fears. Iran has already warned that continued instability could push crude sharply higher, even toward $200 a barrel if the conflict intensifies.

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates a prolonged disruption of the Strait of Hormuz can create a supply gap of about 15 million barrels per day, roughly 15% of global demand, potentially pushing prices into the $150-$200 range.

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"While oil reached $150/bbl in inflation-adjusted terms during the 2022 Russia/Ukraine crisis, this situation could prove more severe. Supply volumes at risk this time are dimensionally bigger—and real. In our view, US$200/bbl is not outside the realms of possibility in 2026," it said.

The scale of disruption is unprecedented. Gulf countries in total produce 20 million b/d of liquids, and 15 million b/d of exports have been taken out of the global market. The industry has never faced a loss of supply volumes of this magnitude, the consultancy pointed out.

"When the conflict ends, cranking up the supply chain won't be swift," said Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst at Wood Mackenzie. "Product barrels in storage at refineries or in port might be moved on vessels quite quickly. But if wells are shut-in for a prolonged period, restarting production to full output could take weeks or even longer."

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It further noted that Strategic petroleum reserves offer some relief but cannot fully offset the supply loss. IEA member countries hold stocks equivalent to 90 days of imports, but sustained releases are unprecedented and IEA members account for less than half of global demand. During the Russia/Ukraine crisis, strategic stock releases did little to prevent prices reaching $125/bbl, and the supply gap from the Gulf shutdown is significantly larger. Prices will continue to escalate as the conflict prolongs, according to Wood Mackenzie analysis.

"Much will depend on how long the war lasts, how long the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and if the US Navy can ensure safe passage of vessels by escorting shipping," said Flowers. "Global oil demand of 105 million b/d will still have to fall to balance the market and in our view, that will require Brent to push up at least to US$150/bbl in the coming weeks."

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How crude at $200 will impact gold, silver? According to Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, if oil were to spike to $200 per barrel, it would signal a severe inflationary shock and heightened geopolitical risk—both strongly bullish for precious metals.

"In such a scenario, gold could potentially rally 15–25% from current levels, testing $5,800–$6,500 globally, while silver, given its higher beta, could outperform and surge 25–40%, possibly moving towards $110–130. However, the extent of the rally would also depend on central bank response—if rate hikes follow, gains may be capped, but if real rates remain suppressed, the upside could be significantly higher," she predicted.

How will it impact Nifty 50? Rising crude oil prices remain a key risk for equity markets, with analysts warning that a sharp spike could have far-reaching implications for India’s economy. Om Ghawalkar, Market Analyst at Share.Market, flagged that a surge in oil could significantly alter the market narrative.

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“If crude oil were to reach $200, the impact on the Nifty 50 would transcend a simple market correction, triggering a structural revaluation of the Indian economy.”

Om Ghawalkar highlighted that the immediate impact would extend beyond fuel inflation to a wider current account deficit risk, as India’s dependence on oil imports could strain foreign exchange reserves and weaken the rupee.

He further noted that a depreciating currency would push up import costs, hurting sectors such as paints, tyres, and chemicals, where margins could come under pressure due to rising input costs.

According to Om Ghawalkar, the energy shock could also force the Reserve Bank of India into aggressive monetary tightening to stabilise inflation and the currency, leading to tighter liquidity and higher borrowing costs. He added that such conditions could shift market focus from growth to survival, potentially triggering foreign institutional outflows.

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"If oil hits $200, the Nifty does not just fall; it recalibrates to a reality where the cost of growth has become unaffordable for a net importer," he cautioned.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.