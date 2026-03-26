US-Iran war: Top 6 reasons Donald Trump can’t dictate ceasefire terms with Tehran

As the US-Iran war drags on and global markets reel from the fallout, one thing is becoming increasingly clear — a ceasefire, if and when it comes, is unlikely to be dictated solely by Washington. While Donald Trump may want a quick resolution to calm energy markets and reduce geopolitical uncertainty, Tehran appears to hold enough leverage to resist any one-sided deal.

From oil chokepoints and inflation risks to diplomatic mistrust and regional alliances, the conflict has moved far beyond a simple military confrontation. Experts believe the current situation reflects a deeper power struggle in which economic pressure, strategic geography and political compulsions are all shaping the battlefield.

The war has already disrupted oil supply chains, fuelled inflation fears, and increased volatility across global markets. But beyond the immediate market reaction, the conflict is also exposing the limits of unilateral diplomacy.

Here are the top 6 reasons why Trump cannot dictate ceasefire terms with Tehran. 1. Iran controls one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints: One of the strongest reasons why Trump cannot dictate terms is Iran’s strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints. Any threat to this route can send global oil prices soaring and hit economies worldwide, including the US.

“Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route, gives them significant leverage in negotiations. The Strait is a chokepoint, handling around 20% of global oil production. Any disruption here would spike oil prices, hurting global economies, including the US.” — Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Meanwhile, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, also noted that by blocking this artery, Iran has effectively weaponized energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in crude prices, elevating inflation risks, and shifting the balance of power in its favour.

2. The US and Iran want fundamentally different outcomes: A second major obstacle is the deep mismatch in what both sides want. The US wants to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, contain its missile programme and ensure uninterrupted energy flows. Iran, however, is pushing for recognition of sovereignty, guarantees against future aggression, control over Hormuz and even war reparations.

“While the US seeks to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile program, and ensure uninterrupted energy flows, Iran’s demands, including war reparations, guarantees against future aggression, recognition of strategic sovereignty, and control over Hormuz, are fundamentally non-negotiable red lines for Washington,” Sugandha Sachdeva observed.

These goals are structurally incompatible, making any immediate settlement extremely difficult.

3. No diplomatic trust between the two sides: Another major obstacle is the trust deficit. Iran has repeatedly expressed distrust towards the US, citing past negotiations that were followed by military action. This has weakened the credibility of any ceasefire proposal coming from Washington.

Sugandha Sachdeva pointed out that Tehran is unlikely to engage meaningfully without concrete and enforceable guarantees, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of US-led peace efforts.

4. Inflation and Fed pressure are limiting America’s flexibility: The US is also dealing with serious domestic economic constraints. Rising oil prices are feeding inflation fears, which in turn are pressuring the Federal Reserve to maintain a tighter monetary stance. That limits the administration’s room to offer concessions or navigate a prolonged conflict without economic consequences.

“The US is grappling with rising inflation, pressuring the Fed to raise interest rates. This limits Trump's ability to offer concessions, as easing tensions might not offset economic concerns. Higher interest rates would strengthen the dollar, making oil imports more expensive and exacerbating inflation,” Seema Srivastava pointed out.

Sugandha Sachdeva also underlined that with mid-term elections in the background, politically sensitive compromises would be difficult for the US administration to justify.

5. Treasury yield pressure and market volatility are hurting US leverage: Seema Srivastava also flagged rising US Treasury yields as another underappreciated reason Trump cannot dictate terms easily. Higher yields increase government borrowing costs, limit the ability to finance military operations or policy concessions, and create more uncertainty in financial markets.

“Higher yields increase the government's borrowing costs, reducing its ability to finance military operations or offer concessions. This strengthens the dollar, making oil imports more expensive and exacerbating inflation. Market volatility increases, making it harder for Trump to predict outcomes and negotiate effectively,” Seema Srivastava remarked.

That kind of financial stress narrows Washington’s room to manoeuvre and weakens its negotiating position.

6. Iran is not isolated and has regional support channels: Trump is also dealing with a much wider geopolitical problem than a simple US-Iran standoff. Iran has cultivated relationships with countries such as Russia, China and Syria, giving it alternative channels of support and reducing the impact of direct US pressure.

“Iran has strong regional alliances and influence, making it harder for Trump to isolate them. They've built relationships with countries like Russia, China, and Syria, giving them alternative support channels. This regional clamping down reduces Trump's leverage, as Iran can rely on these alliances to mitigate pressure,” Seema Srivastava explained.

Sugandha Sachdeva also noted that by expanding the conflict beyond bilateral boundaries and targeting regional infrastructure and assets, Iran has effectively globalised the war, increasing its complexity and making third-party mediation more likely than unilateral diktats.

In the end, the current conflict is proving that military strength alone does not guarantee diplomatic control. Trump may want a ceasefire, but Tehran’s strategic leverage, regional positioning, economic implications and the deep mistrust between both sides mean that any resolution is likely to come only through prolonged negotiation — not dictation.