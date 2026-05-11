Explained: Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold for a year and what it means for prices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a call for boycotting gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy from the adverse impacts of the West Asia crisis.

PM Modi batted for conserving foreign exchange reserves and reducing fuel consumption as global supply chains remain affected. “It is time for us to use petrol, diesel and gas with great care,” Modi said on Sunday. “We must make efforts to use only as much as is needed to save foreign currency and reduce the adverse effects of war crises.”

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His comments come as crude and gold form one of the major import costs for India and is draining India's foreign exchange reserve.

Also Read | Modi emphasizes on need of consuming petrol, gas with restraint due to Iran war

RBI data shows that foreign exchange reserves fell by $7.794 billion to $690.693 billion in the week ended May 1 from a record high of $728.494 billion in the week ended February 27, before geopolitical tensions in the Middle East triggered sustained pressure on the rupee and prompted RBI intervention through dollar sales.

The US-Israel-led war against Iran is in its third month with no signs of a resolution on the horizon. This has pumped up global oil prices, which does not bode well for India, especially as it relies on crude imports to meet 80-85% of its needs. A 10% rise in crude prices cuts economic growth by 15 basis points and lifts inflation by 30 basis points, according to the central bank.

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Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, "PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to curb the consumption of petrol/diesel, gold, chemical fertilisers and edible oil and refrain from avoidable foreign travel is a crisis management response to the current account deficit problem caused by high crude prices. This call for austerity has a slightly negative implication for economic growth in FY27."

Why is PM Modi asking not to buy gold? To understand the implications of PM Modi's comments, one must understand how gold buying impacts the Indian economy.

It's no secret that Indians have a long affinity towards gold. Rather, we are also one of the world's largest consumers, typically importing 700–800 tonnes annually to meet over 90% of its domestic demand. This forms a major part of our import bill, and especially now, as rising prices are also increasing import costs.

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In 2025-26, gold imports jumped 24% to an all-time high of $71.98 billion. Gold imports stood at $58 billion in 2024-25. It was $45.54 billion in 2023-24 and $35 billion in 2022-23.

The rise in imports of these precious metals has pushed the country's trade deficit to $333.2 billion during 2025-26.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said India is one of the world’s largest gold importers, and during periods of elevated crude oil prices and global uncertainty, high gold imports put additional pressure on the country’s trade deficit and the rupee.

He said that PM's message should be viewed "primarily from the perspective of India’s macroeconomic stability and import management."

Jewellery stocks hit the most NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity & CRM at Ventura, said that PM's appeal targets the consumption of physical gold jewellery, and it's evident in today's share price action.

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Jewellery stocks took the majority of the brunt of the Prime Minister's call and tumbled up to 12% in intraday deals today.

Titan share price declined as much as 6.4%, Kalyan Jewellers India shares dropped 8.3%, Sky Gold stock price plunged 12.2%, Senco Gold stock tanked 10.7%, PN Gadgil Jewellers shares slipped 7%, PC Jeweller shares fell 5% and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares cracked 6.3%.

Will Modi's message dent gold's long-term appeal? Meanwhile, gold prices also pulled back and witnessed a 0.25% decline to ₹152,150 per 10 grams today. However, investors must understand that gold is largely being driven by global factors currently and not domestic triggers: Strong US dollar, rising bond yields/delayed Fed rate cuts and higher oil-driven inflation fears.

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Amid the Middle East crisis, gold has acted against its nature as a natural hedge and declined almost 5%, mainly as investors worry that higher crude oil prices drive inflation and dash central bank rate cuts.

"Markets are pushing back expectations for Fed cuts into late 2026, which is negative for non-yielding assets like gold. So, further downside is possible in the coming sessions/weeks, especially if US CPI and bond yields remain firm. However, unless the long-term macro narrative changes completely, deeper declines may eventually attract strategic buying interest again," said Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

In terms of demand trends, too, analysts do not see any major shift. Trivedi said that appeal gold remains deeply linked to savings, investment, and cultural buying patterns in India.

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"However, in the short term, it may slow discretionary purchases, particularly in jewellery demand, and create cautious sentiment across bullion and jewellery-related businesses," he added.

Where are gold prices headed? Gold is caught in a macro tug-of-war between bearish pressure from yields and supportive demand driven by uncertainty and inflation concerns.

That said, Ramaswamy made a case for its lucrative long-term appeal, with an expected 12-15% upside for the year 2026 from the present levels of $4,680 or ₹152,000.

He said, "Global physically-backed gold ETFs recorded strong inflows of $6.6 billion in April, marking a sharp reversal from the notable outflows seen in March. Due to a massive structural shift in demand from the Central Banks buying diversifying away from the US Dollar, gold is holding on. Rising global debt are keeping investors in gold as a financial umbrella."

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The persistence of higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions is acting as a near-term headwind for gold, he observed.

Technical indicators are also signalling a larger secular bullion trend, with medium-term consolidation likely. "The market remains highly sensitive to US bond yields, Fed expectations, and geopolitical developments. Recent technical indicators suggest gold needs to sustain above the $4,730–4,800 zone for stronger bullish continuation. However, below $4500, selling momentum is likely to increase in the upcoming weeks," Jagad noted.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.