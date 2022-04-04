US-listed Chinese firms get a new lease on life—maybe

It’s no great mystery as to why this is happening now following years of intransigence on Beijing’s part. China’s economy is suffering from a pernicious combination of continuing housing market woes, damage to consumption from the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since Wuhan, and a sluggish labor market for young people—partly due to the damage from China’s regulatory crackdown last year, which hit overseas listed tech and education firms particularly hard. The delisting risks were also partly to blame for the massive selloff in Chinese stocks last month, which prompted Beijing to signal more supportive policies for the market in recent weeks. Chinese tech stocks have since rebounded strongly.