US-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market
Technology-heavy gauge that includes Alibaba, JD.com and electric-car maker Nio tumbles 6.4%
Fresh concerns about companies from China being kicked off American exchanges have helped push an index of U.S.-traded Chinese stocks into bear-market territory.
The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index tracks the American depositary receipts for 48 major U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The technology-heavy gauge includes e-commerce companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., and electric-car maker Nio Inc.
