US-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market

Fresh concerns about companies from China being kicked off American exchanges have helped push an index of U.S.-traded Chinese stocks into bear-market territory.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index tracks the American depositary receipts for 48 major U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The technology-heavy gauge includes e-commerce companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., and electric-car maker Nio Inc.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.