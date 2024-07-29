US-listed crypto stocks retrea

FINTECH-CRYPTO/STOCKS (UPDATE 3, PIX):UPDATE 3-US-listed crypto stocks retreat following Trump-fueled spike

Reuters
Published29 Jul 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Trade Now
US-listed crypto stocks retrea
US-listed crypto stocks retrea

By Niket Nishant

July 29 - Shares of New York-listed crypto firms fell on Monday as bitcoin dipped after breaching the $70,000-mark for the first time since mid-June.

The sell-off erased gains from earlier in the session, when optimism fueled by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's pro-crypto speech lifted stocks.

The volatile cryptocurrency has often seen pullbacks after reaching key milestones as investors book profits. The industry, however, cheered Trump's promise of friendlier regulation.

"Any 'Trump trade' into U.S election should include greater allocation to bitcoin and bitcoin-linked stocks," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.

The former president has projected himself as the pro-bitcoin candidate ahead of the election in November. His return could be a huge win for the industry, which has often complained of excessive oversight and a hostile regulatory environment under President Joe Biden.

Still, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, the Biden administration's top cop for crypto enforcement, has cautioned investors about the wild volatility and speculative nature of tokens like bitcoin.

On Saturday, Trump said he would fire Gensler "on day one." He added that his administration would create a national "stockpile" of bitcoin using the crypto the U.S. government currently holds that was largely seized in law enforcement actions.

But some warned against excessive optimism.

"The bitcoin strategic reserve for the U.S. is a major milestone for bitcoin, however it will still require Trump to win," said CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott.

Crypto exchange Coinbase's shares slipped 1.6% after climbing as high as 5%. Miners Bitfarms, Riot Platforms and CleanSpark were down between 3.6% and 4.4% after rising earlier.

Top bitcoin backer Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy also declined 3.3%.

Global sentiment towards bitcoin, however, was "incredibly positive this year," he added.

"This is setting the scene for what many believe is the next bull run for 2024-25."

Crypto has rapidly moved from the fringes of the financial world to the mainstream, helped by institutional investors' backing and the approval of exchange-traded funds tied to spot price of bitcoin and ether.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 11:07 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUS-listed crypto stocks retrea

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

218.70
03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
26.25 (13.64%)

Federal Bank

200.85
03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
2.75 (1.39%)

Indian Oil Corporation

180.20
03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
3.65 (2.07%)

Bharat Electronics

321.35
03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
11.45 (3.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,341.75
03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
483.9 (9.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

606.65
03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
53.95 (9.76%)

IRCON International

298.90
03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
24.2 (8.81%)

Eid Parry India

841.15
03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
61.7 (7.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    69,834.000.00
    Chennai
    69,357.00-545.00
    Delhi
    70,379.00408.00
    Kolkata
    69,630.00136.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue