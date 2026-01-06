US-Venezuela conflict: Saudi Arabia stock market extends fall, slumps 2.5% in 3 days

US-Venezuela conflict: Saudi Arabia's stock market slumped for the third day in a row on Tuesday, January 6, as investors weighed the impact on oil prices amid heightened geopolitical risks.

Oil prices fell back after ending higher in volatile trade on Monday following the capture by US forces of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a weekend raid.

Although analysts expect little immediate impact on crude oil supplies from the US-Venezuela crisis, price pressure could rise if the U.S. lifts its embargo on Venezuelan oil, potentially leading to increased output.

Analysts largely have a bearish outlook for crude oil prices in 2026 amid growing supply and weak demand.

Tadawul All Share index slumps 2.5% in 3 days Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share (TASI) index fell to the day's low of 10,291.24, down 0.32% from its last closing level of 10,325.20. During the three days, the index has lost almost 2.44%.

Regional tensions and a bearish outlook for oil prices in 2026 weakened market sentiment.

Joseph Dahrieh, managing director at Tickmill, told Reuters on January 5 that a healthy growth in the non-oil economy, the prospect of monetary easing in 2026, and upcoming fourth-quarter earnings releases may provide the catalysts needed for a rebound.