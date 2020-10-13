UTI AMC disappoints, Mazagon Dock shines

UTI AMC closed at ₹481.50, at a 13.08% discount to its issue price of ₹554. The stock opened at ₹500 on the NSE,nearly 10% below its issue price. The initial public offering (IPO) of the mutual fund company with a price band of ₹552 -554 apiece was subscribed 2.3 times. The three-day sale, which closed on 1 October saw the company raising ₹2,160 crore in the upper price band. Shareholders State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Life Insurance Corp. of India and T Rowe Price International sold part of their stakes in UTI AMC via the IPO.