UTI AMC, HDFC AMC, 2 other AMC stocks to buy/add as recommended by ICICI Securities2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 03:49 PM IST
- The brokerage house has Buy tag on UTI AMC shares with a target price of ₹961
In a report highlighting market share movement, valuations, industry flow and performance comparison of listed asset management companies (AMCs), brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities said that the three key takeaways include valuations have inched up above their respective.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started