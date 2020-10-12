UTI AMC lists at 500 apiece, a 9.7% discount over issue price

Market leaders like HDFC Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have a more favourable mix, with equity assets and hybrid assets commanding a greater share in total AUM as compared to the industry. "If we compare the valuations of HDFC AMC and Nippon India Mutual Fund (NAM India) to UTI AMC, fair value turns out to be ₹750-760. Hence, in terms of valuation, the IPO looks attractive in terms of valuation and an upside potential of 35%," she said.