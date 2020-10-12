UTI AMC lists tepid, Mazagon Dock makes strong stock markets debut

At the IPO price, we believe the company is grossly undervalued given its strong order backlog, potential from coming submarine orders and its net cash balance ( ₹5800 crore in FY20), said analysts at Anand Rathi. “It also offers attractive dividend yield of 7.4%. The continuing covid-19 pandemic and a shutdown of operations at the Mazagon Docks would be strong headwinds to its performance," it added.