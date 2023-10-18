UTI AMC Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit drops 9% to ₹183 crore; AUM up 16.89%
The total assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹16,89,318 crore, an improvement of 16.89% compared to the total AUM of ₹14,45,172 crore reported in the same period last year.
UTI Asset Management Company released its Q2FY24 earnings today, reporting a 9% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹183 crore compared to the net profit of ₹200 crore recorded in the same period of last year. Seen sequentially, the net profit came in lower by 22%.
