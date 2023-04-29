UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) is a mid-cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹8,362.51 Cr during Friday's closing. The company has declared final dividend of ₹22 per share which indicates that at the current market price, the stock is trading at a dividend yield of 3.34%.

UTI Asset Management Company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “recommended a final dividend of Rs. 22 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company."

UTI Asset Management Company has announced an equity dividend of 210.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹21 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 3.19% at the current share price of ₹657. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. has declared 3 dividends since November 19, 2020, according to Trendlyne statistics.

The company said that its revenue from operations was flat during Q4FY23 at ₹301 Cr. The company’s net income reached ₹309 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 1% YoY from ₹305 Cr during Q4FY22. UTI AMC said its net expenses reached ₹192 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, down by 8% YoY from ₹208 Cr in the year-ago quarter. UTI AMC said its net profit stood at ₹86 Cr during the quarter under review, up by 59% YoY from ₹54 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter.

UTI AMC said its net AUM reached ₹15,55,995 Cr, mutual fund Q4AUM stood at ₹2,38,791 Cr, and other AUM reached ₹13,17,204 Cr during the quarter. Its gross sales reached ₹2,26,650 Cr, SIP gross sales stood at ₹1,667 Cr and live folios stood at ₹1.22 Cr during Q4FY23. “Our SIP AUM increased by INR 3,199 crore, or 17.47% from INR 18,311 crore as of 31st March 2022, to INR 21,509(2) crore as of 31st March 2023. Increasing the number of SIP-selling mutual fund distributors and their share of wallet is a particular priority for the sales engagement strategy," said UTI AMC in a stock exchange filing.

On Friday, the shares of UTI AMC closed on the NSE at ₹657 apiece level, down by 0.05% from the previous close of ₹657.30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

