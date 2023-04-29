UTI AMC recommends ₹22 per share final dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 3.34%2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 02:48 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) is a mid-cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹8,362.51 Cr during Friday's closing. The company has declared final dividend of ₹22 per share which indicates that at the current market price, the stock is trading at a dividend yield of 3.34%.
