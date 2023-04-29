UTI AMC recommends 22 per share final dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 3.34%

The company said that its revenue from operations was flat during Q4FY23 at ₹301 Cr. The company’s net income reached ₹309 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 1% YoY from ₹305 Cr during Q4FY22. UTI AMC said its net expenses reached ₹192 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, down by 8% YoY from ₹208 Cr in the year-ago quarter. UTI AMC said its net profit stood at ₹86 Cr during the quarter under review, up by 59% YoY from ₹54 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter.