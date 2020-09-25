UTI MF share sale next week

The IPO will see shareholders State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Life Insurance Corporation of India and T Rowe Price International pare their shareholdings in UTI AMC. SBI, BoB and LIC will divest an 8.25% stake each, while T Rowe and PNB will sell 3% each. On an aggregate basis, all the existing shareholders will reduce their stake in UTI AMC by around 30.75%.