UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund launched. Key things to know

UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) has launched a passive investment offering ‘UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund' — an new open-ended Index scheme that will track Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. The fund will invest in the stocks constituting the index and provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved, the company said.

The New Fund Offer opens on 18 February, 2021 and closes on 4 March, 2021. The scheme will open for subscription and redemption on ongoing basis from 12 March, 2021.

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of 30 high momentum stocks from Nifty 200 index. The momentum score for each stock is based on recent 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility. Stock weights are based on a combination of the stock’s Normalized Momentum Score and its free-float market capitalsation.

Sharwan Kumar Goyal is the fund manager of the scheme.

Commenting on the launch of UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, Goyal said, “With the launch of UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, we are introducing a smart-beta or factor-based strategy. Empirical research done globally suggests that momentum strategy has performed well over in long term. Globally as well as in India, momentum investing is well accepted investment style.

"Currently, this investing style is available in India through alternative investment vehicles. We are introducing the same under Index Fund route for the first time in India. The scheme is a low-cost index fund which tracks the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index passively and endeavors to achieve return equivalent to the underlying index while minimizing tracking error," he added.

The scheme is open for resident individuals, non-resident Indians, banks, eligible trusts, financial institutions, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) etc.

During the NFO period, the units of the scheme will be sold at face value i.e. ₹10 per unit. The minimum initial investment will be ₹5,000 and subsequently ₹1,000 per folio. The scheme offers regular and direct plan and both the plan offers only growth option, the company said. Some products that will be offered are (i) Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) (a) Step up facility, (b) Any Day SIP, (c) Micro SIP, (d)Pause facility; (ii) Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP); (iii) Systematic Transfer Investment Plan (STRIP) (Available as Destination Scheme and Source Scheme); (iv)Flexi Systematic Transfer Investment Plan (Flexi STRIP) (Available as Destination Scheme and Source Scheme).

