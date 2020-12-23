The recently launched UTI Small Cap Fund received over 86,000 applications, garnering more than ₹920 crore during New Fund Offer or NFO period, the fund house said in a statement. UTI Mutual Fund launched UTI Small Cap Fund , an open-ended equity scheme which will predominantly in small cap stocks on 2 December. The subscription closed on 16 December.

Commenting on the overwhelming response Imtaiyazur Rahman, chief executive officer, UTI AMC Ltd. said, "The excellent mobilization in the NFO of UTI Small Cap Fund is a reflection of the continued trust reposed by investors in UTI Mutual Fund, its fund management capabilities and in its robust systems and processes. We are thankful to our investors and business partners for the support given to us. We look forward to their continued patronage in future."

The scheme re-opened for subscription and redemption for an ongoing basis from 23 December, the fund house said.

UTI Small Cap Fund will endeavour to invest in companies that have scalable business models and are run by seasoned management, UTI Mutual Fund said. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies.

Ankit Agarwal is the Fund Manager of the scheme. Vetri Subramaniam is the Head of Equity, steering the overall investment philosophy and equity fund management of UTI Mutual Fund.

"Small businesses are often referred as backbone of Indian economy, their presence is across the sectors engaged primarily in manufacturing, retailing, services, construction etc. In the recent years, a wide spectrum of initiatives and opportunities have been set forth by the government to nurture the small businesses. Therefore, in the long run the share of small companies to economic growth is likely to expand," Agarwal said.

“We have a 360 degree risk assessment framework to mitigate the underlying risks and is aligned to gain from small cap and select midcap companies having growth opportunities." he added

