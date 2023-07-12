Utkarsh IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 1; retail portion booked over 13 times

Utkarsh IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 1; retail portion booked over 13 times2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO was over subscribed on Day 1. Retail investors subscribed 13.75 times, NIIs subscribed 8.25 times, and employees subscribed 2.73 times.
Utkarsh IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd was subscribed 4.73 times on Day 1. The public issue that opens for subscription on Wednesday, July 12, ends on Friday, July 14.
