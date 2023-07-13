Utkarsh IPO: Issue subscribed over 16 times on day 2; retail investors steal the show2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO has been subscribed 16.20 times on Day 2, with strong response from retail and non institutional investors.
Utkarsh IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd was subscribed 16.20 times on Day 2. The public issue that opens for subscription on Wednesday, July 12, ends on Friday, July 14.
