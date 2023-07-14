Utkarsh IPO: Issue subscribed over 101 times on day 3; QIB portion sees huge demand1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO was subscribed 101.91 times on Day 3 so far. QIBs subscribed 124.85 times, NIIs 81.64 times, retail investors 72.11 times.
Utkarsh IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd was subscribed 101.91 times on Day 3 so far. The public issue that opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 12, and will end on Friday, July 14.
