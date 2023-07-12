Utkarsh IPO: Should you subscribe to the issue? Here's what brokerages say

Utkarsh IPO: Should you subscribe to the issue? Here's what brokerages say4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO opens on July 12 and ends on July 14, with a price band of ₹23 to ₹25 per share. The bank raised ₹222.75 crore from anchor investors. Brokerages recommend subscribing to the IPO for listing gains and long-term investment.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's (Utkarsh SFB) initial public offer (IPO) opens for subscription on Wednesday, July 12 and ends on Friday, July 14. The company has fixed the price band at ₹23 to ₹25 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×