Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has finalised its basis of allotment today for its initial public offering. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE website, NSE website or IPO registrar portal. The basis of allotment tells an investor whether they have been allotted any shares, and how many.

The shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will be listed on NSE, BSE on Monday, July 24

How to check IPO allotment status on registrar portal

The registatr for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is Kfintech. You can check the status of your application on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1

Once you open the above link, there are 5 links where you can get the status

Step 2

Once you open one of the 5 links given, in the select IPO field choose Utkarsh Small Finance Bank from the dropdown menu

Step 3

Choose between 3 options through which you can access the status- Application No, Demat Account, PAN

Step 4

- If you have chosen Application No, then key it in and enter captcha code. Press Submit

- If you have chosen Demat Account, key in you account details and enter captcha code. Press Submit

- Third option is PAN, key in the PAN number and enter captcha code. Press Submit

How to check IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit this link on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO name from the dropdown option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button

How to check IPO allotment status via NSE

Step 1

Visit www.nseindia.com, the NSE's official website.

Step 2

Go to the 'invest' section on the main page, and click on 'check trade/bids'.

Step 3

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 4

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 5

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open

BSE More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test