Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: How to check allotment status, step-by-step guide1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO basis of allotment is finalised. Investors can check their allotment status on BSE website, NSE website, or IPO registrar portal. Check here:
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has finalised its basis of allotment today for its initial public offering. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE website, NSE website or IPO registrar portal. The basis of allotment tells an investor whether they have been allotted any shares, and how many.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×