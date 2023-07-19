Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO basis of allotment is finalised. Investors can check their allotment status on BSE website, NSE website, or IPO registrar portal. Check here:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has finalised its basis of allotment today for its initial public offering. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE website, NSE website or IPO registrar portal. The basis of allotment tells an investor whether they have been allotted any shares, and how many.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has finalised its basis of allotment today for its initial public offering. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE website, NSE website or IPO registrar portal. The basis of allotment tells an investor whether they have been allotted any shares, and how many.
The shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will be listed on NSE, BSE on Monday, July 24
The shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will be listed on NSE, BSE on Monday, July 24