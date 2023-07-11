Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO to accept subscriptions this week, with anchor investor bidding today. The bank aims to raise ₹500 crore through the IPO. IPO opens on July 12, price band set at ₹23-25 per share. Shares are to be listed on BSE and NSE on July 24.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO will begin accepting subscriptions this week. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for today.
