The allotment of shares for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 19.

Investors who have subscribed to the issue can check the allotment status by entering their PAN or IPO allocation number on the website of the registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the offer. The registrar's website also publishes the 'basis of allotment document'.

The total number of shares allotted to an investor in an issue can be found in the 'IPO allotment status'. The third-party website also allows investors to verify the status.

The public issue that opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 12, closed on Friday, July 14.

On Day 3 of the subscription, the issue saw some positive response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the issue 124.85 times. Retail investors subscribed to 72.11 times of the portion reserved and non-institutional bidders subscribed to 81.64 times of the portion set aside. While, employee portion was subscribed 16.58 times. The issue was subscribed 101.91 times on the final day.

On Day 2, the IPO was subscribed by 16.20 times and on Day 1 the IPO was subscribed by 4.73 times.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, July 20, for individuals not given shares.

Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, July 21.

The shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd will be listed on the bourses on Monday, July 24.

How to check IPO allotment status via BSE

Step 1

Visit BSE's official website - www.bseindia.com.

Step 2

In the menu bar, select 'Investors', and a new page will load.

Step 3

Next, move the pointer to the menu's 'Investor Services' section and choose 'Status of issue application'.

Step 4

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 5

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 6

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 7

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check IPO allotment status via NSE

Step 1

Visit www.nseindia.com, the NSE's official website.

Step 2

Go to the 'invest' section on the main page, and click on 'check trade/bids'.

Step 3

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 4

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 5

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

