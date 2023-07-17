On Day 3 of the subscription, the issue saw some positive response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the issue 124.85 times. Retail investors subscribed to 72.11 times of the portion reserved and non-institutional bidders subscribed to 81.64 times of the portion set aside. While, employee portion was subscribed 16.58 times. The issue was subscribed 101.91 times on the final day.