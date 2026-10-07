Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price jumps 7%: Here’s what Q2 business update reveals, check share performance

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price jumped almost 7% on Wednesday, October 7, after the company posted strong business updates for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026 (Q2FY27).
The update showed a sharp increase in total disbursements, led by strong growth in non-JLG disbursements, while the bank also reported higher deposits and an improvement in its CASA ratio.
The company said in its filing: “Pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information framed in terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find below updates for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.”
Total disbursements rose to ₹3,525 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹2,275 crore in Q2 FY26, while increasing 4.6% from ₹3,370 crore in Q1 FY27.
Non-JLG (Joint Liability Group) disbursements surged 94.2% year-on-year to ₹2,602 crore from ₹1,340 crore and rose 19.4% sequentially. JLG disbursements, meanwhile, fell 1.3% year-on-year to ₹923 crore and declined 22.4% from the previous quarter.
Utkarsh SFB's gross loan portfolio increased 7.5% year-on-year to ₹20,063 crore from ₹18,655 crore, and was up 2.3% sequentially.
The JLG loan portfolio declined 32.4% year-on-year to ₹5,146 crore, while the non-JLG portfolio rose 35.1% to ₹14,917 crore. This shifted the JLG-to-non-JLG portfolio mix to 26:74 from 41:59 a year earlier.
Total deposits rose 6.6% year-on-year to ₹23,869 crore. Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 14.3% to ₹5,121 crore, taking the CASA ratio to 21.5% from 20% a year earlier.
The bank reported collection efficiency of 99.53%, while the SMA pool, referring to loans showing early signs of stress, stood at 1.48%. Its Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 176% as of September 30, 2026.
The company said the Q2 FY27 information was provisional and subject to review by the Joint Statutory Auditors and approval by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors.
The stock soared as much as 6.8% to its day's high of ₹14.47 per share on BSE. Despite today's rise, the SFB is still over 34% away from its 52-week high of ₹22.02, hit in October last year. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹10.15 in March 2026.
The bank stock has been volatile in recent times, down over 7% in 1 month and 4.5% in 3 months. However, it rose 17% in the last 6 months but was still down around 25% in the past 1 year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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